Let's Settle This — Does Coffee Actually Raise Your Blood Pressure?

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Person holding a cup of coffee.

According to the British Coffee Association, in the UK, we now drink approximately 98 million cups of coffee per day, and coffee is the most popular drink worldwide as around two billion cups are consumed every day.

What can we say? Those beans really are magical.

However, are there downsides?

As much as many of us could glug down coffee all day, the NHS recommends no more than three cups of the good stuff per day and the British Heart Foundation urges us to make healthier choices with coffee, opting for low-fat milk and little to no sugar.

Does coffee increase your blood pressure?

According to the experts at Harvard Health: “Coffee does raise blood pressure in people who are not used to it but not in regular coffee drinkers; youngsters appear more sensitive to coffee. And the hypertensive effects of coffee seem to depend on ingredients other than caffeine”

The health experts go on to add: “Habitual coffee drinkers become acclimated to these ingredients so their pressures don’t rise more than a point or two, but people who are not used to coffee can expect a temporary rise in their pressures after drinking regular or decaf.”

Interesting.

So for many of us, the answer is most likely “no”.

What are the health benefits of coffee?

According to BBC Good Food, drinking coffee:

May help you live longer

May improve mental agility

May improve energy levels and enhance performance.

May boost metabolism.

May protect brain health.

May help with blood sugar balance.

May sharpen exam performance

May support gut health

May support digestive transit

May support mood and reduce depression

BBC Good Food also states: “Coffee is rich in plant defence chemicals called polyphenols these have a protective, antioxidant effect. Organic fresh (beans or ground) coffee is best as it has a higher antioxidant content, with light or medium roast blends preferable to dark.

“How long the beans have been stored will also influence their polyphenol levels, with a reduction seen in coffee beans stored for 12 months or longer.”