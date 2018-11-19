Parents are mistakingly allowing children under 18 to drink alcohol at home, incorrectly thinking this will deter them from binge drinking in the future, health campaigners have warned.

A new initiate, called ‘What’s The Harm’, is calling on parents to delay the moment their child first starts to drink.

It comes as almost half (43 per cent) of parents think children should have their first taste of alcohol before 15 – despite evidence showing children who start drinking at an early age are more likely to become heavy drinkers when they’re older.

Colin Shevills, director of Balance, North East of England’s alcohol office, said: “There’s a myth that providing alcohol at a young age makes children less curious, when in fact it can be a trigger for drinking. People mention the French way of giving children alcohol – but France actually has twice the rate of alcohol dependence than the UK.

“We found that a lot of parents were not aware of official guidance around children, and were more likely to call on their own experiences growing up when making decisions about alcohol.”