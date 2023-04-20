Police Issue Update In Search For Missing Rugby And X Factor Celebrity Star Levi Davis

Levi Davis Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Police have issued an update on the search for rugby player and former X Factor: Celebrity contestant Levi Davis.

A statement shared with the PA news agency on behalf of Levi’s family said that cruise ship staff had reported trying to save a man in the water near Barcelona’s commercial port on the night he went missing in October.

Police said Levi’s phone was last registered with a phone tower at the far end of Barcelona’s commercial port.

The former Bath player, who was 24 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in the European city on 29 October, having arrived from Ibiza a day earlier.

“Extensive work has been done to track Levi’s movements on the night of 29 October and they are able to confirm that following his last reported sighting at the Hard Rock Cafe, Levi walked back down La Rambla and entered the commercial port,” the statement said.

“His phone last registered in the early hours of Saturday 30 October with a phone tower at the far end of the port closest to the sea entrance.”

Former Bath Rugby player Levi has been missing since October Dan Mullan via Getty Images

The statement said cruise ship staff reported trying to save a man in the water by the port on the same night.

“Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30am on 30 Oct have been investigated,” his family said.

“Four staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details including him asking for help in English and the colour of his clothing.

“A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency sea and air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.”

The statement added that the investigation is continuing and asked for the privacy of Levi’s family and friends to be respected.

As well as his rugby career, Levi is also known for his TV appearances and featured on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star. He also took part in E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Levi’s mother Julia appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this year to appeal for information on his disappearance.

During the interview, she spoke about the difficulties she’s faced to due to her son going missing in another country.

“I’ve had a lot of support from family and friends, and of course the private investigator’s been working very hard,” she explained through tears. “And the Spanish police have done their bit as well.

