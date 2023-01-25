Susanna Reid Leaves Good Morning Britain Set To Comfort Mother Of Missing Rugby Star Levi Davis

Susanna Reid and Julie Davis on the set of Good Morning Britain ITV

The mother of rugby union player Levi Davis made an emotional appearance on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, to appeal for information about her missing son.

Levi – who many might recognise from the 2019 series of X Factor Celebrity – has been missing since October last year.

He was last seen leaving the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla, Barcelona, having arrived in Spain from Ibiza a day earlier.

During Wednesday’s GMB, Levi’s mum Julie Davis told Susanna Reid: “Before he left, there was a message – I don’t know, maybe it was powers from up above – that said to me, ‘Give him a hug because you just don’t know if this is going to be your last chance’.”

Levi Davis pictured in 2020 Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Reaching across the desk to comfort her guest, Susanna pointed out that GMB reporter Nick Dixon had recently been in Barcelona, and had seen “so much effort being put into finding Levi”.

“The police are on it, we’ve seen the signs around on lampposts, podcasts,” the presenter continued.

'That mother's instinct. Just before he left there was a message that said to me, give him a hug because you just don't know if this is going to be your last.'



Julia Davis emotionally speaks about the last time she saw her son. Levi Davis has been missing since October last year pic.twitter.com/V6URBcJqSb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 25, 2023

Julie also spoke about the difficulties she’s faced due to her son going missing abroad.

“I’ve had a lot of support from family and friends, and of course the private investigator’s been working very hard,” she explained through tears. “And the Spanish police have done their bit as well.

“But where it’s been quite difficult is not having the information coming through, because, of course, there’s the language barrier and having to sort of go via the British consulate… the feedback of news or updates is very slow.”

“Julie, we’re all with you,” Susanna said at the end of the interview. “We’ll keep on it and our hearts are with you, honestly. Lots of love.”

Susanna briefly left the set with Julie during Wednesday's show ITV

At the end of the interview, GMB cut to an ad break, and when the show returned, guest anchor Ed Balls was seen presenting solo.

He explained: “Susanna has just stepped out with our previous guest, Julie.”

Following the segment, a post was sent on the official Good Morning Britain Twitter page, which read: “The family are appealing for anyone with any information on Levi’s whereabouts to come forward. Call 08001939333.”

The family are appealing for anyone with any information on Levi's whereabouts to come forward.



Call 👉08001939333https://t.co/JPUKjbU4VK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 25, 2023