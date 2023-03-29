Lewis Capaldi Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi’s joke comment about looking like “so many female politicians” has come back to haunt him after Netflix brilliantly trolled the singer in ads for their forthcoming documentary on the Scottish star.

The Someone Like You singer has shared photos of giant billboards advertising the How I’m Feeling Now doc, which arrives on the streaming service on 5 April.

But instead of featuring an image of Lewis in some of the national ads, an old photo of a young Liz Truss has been used instead.

ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at netflix needs firing pic.twitter.com/CPpLs8vF1w — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 28, 2023

Lewis joked that someone “needs firing” at Netflix after he spotted the massive ads, tweeting: “FFS whoever is in charge of the billboards at Netflix needs firing.”

Netflix UK even replied, tweeting: “I had a good run”.

I had a good run — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 28, 2023

The public trolling stems from the 26-year-old star being compared to the former PM last year after a fan tweeted an old photo of the politician campaigning in the 1990s.

“Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on becoming the next Prime minister #LizTruss,” the fan joked on Twitter.

Lewis responded: “Why do I look like so many female politicians?”

Twitter was in pieces…

Saw it yesterday in soho too!😂 pic.twitter.com/3d7IANB2kd — Chlo (@ChloSav_) March 28, 2023

Did you do something different with your hair? — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) March 29, 2023

Lewis! When did you get a makeover? Absolutely stunning 🥲 — k ᵕ̈ (@drunkonlou28) March 28, 2023

You look absolutely stunning. — Heather Hey Babe ×͜× 💙💚 (@sweetdemons28) March 28, 2023

Liz Truss isn’t the only well-known figure that Lewis has been compared to in a physical sense.

Taking to TikTok recently, Lewis said: “This one time I was at an after party after being out one night and this random guy came up to me and said that I looked like Mad Eye Moody from Harry Potter.”

How I’m Feeling Now will see Lewis candidly discuss his mental health struggles, diagnosis with Tourette’s and life in the spotlight.

In the trailer, the singer is seen squirming as his mother recalls having to pick him up from a one night stand after he suffered a panic attack.

“That’s not a story that needs to be told,” he says as his mother laughs and tells the camera about the awkward incident.

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman, the all-access documentary follows Lewis after shooting to global fame following the success of his debut album.

The trailer also shows him struggling with the pressures of his fame as the world waits for new music. It will also explore his Tourette’s diagnosis after the singer revealed it to the world last year.