Lewis Capaldi's Old School Put Up A Statue In His Honour – And The Photos Speak For Themselves

Lewis Capaldi at this year's Brit Awards Jo Hale via Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi celebrated the recent release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent with a visit to his old secondary school, where he was greeted with a newly-created statue in his honour.

Unfortunately, it’s fair to say the statue wasn’t exactly the most striking of likenesses.

The Forget Me singer returned to his West Lothian roots to drop in on his old school, St Kentigern’s Academy, during which time he came face to face with the bronze statue that staff and pupils had spent six months putting together.

And… well… the photos probably speak for themselves.

Lewis Capaldi's school presented him with this statue as a tribute Wattie Cheung

Lewis strikes a pose with his statue Wattie Cheung

Lewis himself seemed pleased enough with the bronze likeness, though, joking after the unveiling: “You really captured my essence.”

“It’s pretty weird-looking, but I like it,” he added, before admitting it “might give me nightmares” after hearing it compared to a cross between “The Thinker and Oor Wullie”.

He then insisted he’d have his mum contact the school so he could have it at his home, concluding: “It’s a weird thing to look at, like yourself, but not yourself, but it’s beautiful.”

Lewis Capaldi reacts to statue made by pupils at former school. https://t.co/fS5MJvu2M2 pic.twitter.com/5lyDrlaZWs — STV News (@STVNews) May 22, 2023

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent was preceded by the singles Forget You, Pointless and Wish You The Best, all of which topped the UK charts upon their releases.