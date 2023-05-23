Lewis Capaldi's Old School Put Up A Statue In His Honour – And The Photos Speak For Themselves

Lewis Capaldi celebrated the recent release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent with a visit to his old secondary school, where he was greeted with a newly-created statue in his honour.
Unfortunately, it’s fair to say the statue wasn’t exactly the most striking of likenesses.
The Forget Me singer returned to his West Lothian roots to drop in on his old school, St Kentigern’s Academy, during which time he came face to face with the bronze statue that staff and pupils had spent six months putting together.
And… well… the photos probably speak for themselves.
Lewis himself seemed pleased enough with the bronze likeness, though, joking after the unveiling: “You really captured my essence.”
“It’s pretty weird-looking, but I like it,” he added, before admitting it “might give me nightmares” after hearing it compared to a cross between “The Thinker and Oor Wullie”.
He then insisted he’d have his mum contact the school so he could have it at his home, concluding: “It’s a weird thing to look at, like yourself, but not yourself, but it’s beautiful.”
Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent was preceded by the singles Forget You, Pointless and Wish You The Best, all of which topped the UK charts upon their releases.
The collection has received somewhat lukewarm reviews, but it’s still on track to become the fastest-selling album of 2023 in the UK, with the Official Charts Company revealing on Monday that it’s currently outselling the rest of the top 20 combined.