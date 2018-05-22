A Labour constituency party chief has been suspended over tweets about Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry being beheaded by Islamist terrorists.
Ian McKenzie, a former aide to John Prescott and chair of the Lewisham East party, faces disciplinary action after outrage at a string of social media messages unearthed by journalist Owen Jones.
In one post, McKenzie declared that the so-called Islamic State [ISIS] would behead Thornberry rather than take her as a “sex slave”.
One 2016 tweet read: “Emily Thornberry is too old for ISIS. They won’t make a sex slave of her. They’ll behead her and dump her in a mass grave.”
A 2015 tweet, which appeared in a thread about Ms Thornberry’s comments about the terrorist group, said: “Maybe she’d agree sex slavery to one man only, provided he didn’t sell her on or insist on gang rape.”
McKenzie, who this weekend led a successful campaign to pick a centrist candidate for the coming Lewisham by-election, has been suspended pending an investigation, party sources told HuffPost UK.
He also stood down on Monday night from his role as a policy adviser to Newham’s new mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.
McKenzie had helped mastermind last weekend’s victory for Janet Daby in the Lewisham East selection race.
Daby beat Momentum-backed rival Sakina Sheikh and Unite-backed Claudia Webbe by a large margin.
Well known within the party for his combative defence of New Labour, he taunted Jones and others for Momentum’s failure to clinch the nomination for the safe south London seat this weekend.
A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of abuse and discrimination extremely seriously.
“Any complaints are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with our rules and procedures.”
Mandu Reid, who is standing for the Women’s Equality Party in the Lewisham Easy by-election, called the tweets “abhorrent”.
McKenzie has been approached for comment. HuffPost understands he has not yet been told by the party that he is suspended.