A Labour constituency party chief has been suspended over tweets about Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry being beheaded by Islamist terrorists.

Ian McKenzie, a former aide to John Prescott and chair of the Lewisham East party, faces disciplinary action after outrage at a string of social media messages unearthed by journalist Owen Jones.

In one post, McKenzie declared that the so-called Islamic State [ISIS] would behead Thornberry rather than take her as a “sex slave”.

One 2016 tweet read: “Emily Thornberry is too old for ISIS. They won’t make a sex slave of her. They’ll behead her and dump her in a mass grave.”