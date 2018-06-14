Lewisham Tower Block Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out On Eve of Grenfell Anniversary

Around 150 people evacuated their homes when a blaze broke out in a tower block in south London, on the eve of the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Nearly 60 firefighters and eight fire engines battled the large blaze on the 12th floor of the 20-storey block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, at 4.14am.

About two hours later, the London fire brigade declared the blaze under control.

A sprinkler system had been able to suppress the fire, however residents complained about the lack of fire alarms.