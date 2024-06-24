Liam Gallagher on stage in Manchester earlier this month Chiaki Nozu via Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has spoken out amid rumours that he and his brother Noel had recently been planning an Oasis reunion.

The Gallagher brothers were part of Oasis for 18 years before they ultimately went their separate ways in 2009 , and have been embroiled in a very public feud ever since.

Advertisement

In the years that followed, there’ve been repeated calls for Oasis to reform in some capacity, with The Mirror reporting over the weekend that Liam and Noel had even quietly set dates aside this year to perform at Wembley Stadium, which would have taken place in July.

However, the tabloid cited an undisclosed “source” who claimed these plans “collapsed” when Noel decided not to be involved and the booked dates were then cancelled.

Noel and Liam Gallagher pictured in 2005 Brian Rasic via Getty Images

On Sunday morning, one fan asked Liam on X if an Oasis reunion was “actually happening”, to which he responded: “Nobody’s told me, maybe [they’re] getting a new singer like the dude out of Queen.”

Advertisement

The following day, another fan asked Liam more directly about the rumours of three nights at Wembley.

“What you asking me for? I know nothing,” Liam wrote back.

Back in February, Liam told Mojo magazine that an offer had been put “on the table” for Oasis to get back together, but Noel wasn’t interested.

“Noel? He ain’t fucking doing it,” he said. “We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing, because we got offered it – he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money.”

Noel Gallagher Alex Livesey - Danehouse via Getty Images

When Liam claimed around this time that his “greedy” brother had turned down £100 million to reunite, Noel made a rare comment on X, insisting: “I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.”

Advertisement

“I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies,” he also quipped.