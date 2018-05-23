Liam Gallagher Dedicates 'Live Forever' To Manchester Attack Victims During Rolling Stones Support Slot

Liam Gallagher marked the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombings with a special performance of ‘Live Forever’ on Tuesday (22 May).
The former Oasis frontman was supporting The Rolling Stones during their gig at London’s Queen Elizabeth Stadium, when he dedicated the song to the victims of the terror attack.
“This is for everyone in Manchester. Sing along if you know the words,” he told the crowd.
Tuesday marked one year since 22 people were killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena, shortly after an Ariana Grande concert.
The victims were remembered in many ways, including a vigil held in the city’s Albert Square, where the crowds joined in a sing-a-long of Oasis’s ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.
Oasis’s songs brought everyone together in the wake of the attack and Liam performed ‘Live Forever’ at the One Love Manchester event last year, which was held to raise money for the victims and their families.
He also performed a special Manchester tribute during this year’s Brit Awards.
Ariana herself also honoured the victims on Tuesday, tweeting: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”
Last week, Ariana gave her first full interview about the aftermath of the attack, telling Time magazine: “It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did.
“The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.
“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.”