Liam Gallagher Dedicates 'Live Forever' To Manchester Attack Victims During Rolling Stones Support Slot

Liam Gallagher marked the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombings with a special performance of ‘Live Forever’ on Tuesday (22 May). The former Oasis frontman was supporting The Rolling Stones during their gig at London’s Queen Elizabeth Stadium, when he dedicated the song to the victims of the terror attack.

PA Wire/PA Images Liam Gallagher paid tribute to the Manchester bombing victims while supporting The Rolling Stones

“This is for everyone in Manchester. Sing along if you know the words,” he told the crowd.

Tuesday marked one year since 22 people were killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena, shortly after an Ariana Grande concert. The victims were remembered in many ways, including a vigil held in the city’s Albert Square, where the crowds joined in a sing-a-long of Oasis’s ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Manchester held a special vigil for the victims on the first anniversary of the attacks

Oasis’s songs brought everyone together in the wake of the attack and Liam performed ‘Live Forever’ at the One Love Manchester event last year, which was held to raise money for the victims and their families. He also performed a special Manchester tribute during this year’s Brit Awards. Ariana herself also honoured the victims on Tuesday, tweeting: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018