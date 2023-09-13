Liam Payne Is In Hospital In Italy Weeks After Being Treated For 'Serious' Kidney Infection

Liam Payne pictured at Wimbledon earlier in the summer David M. Benett via Getty Images

Liam Payne is back in hospital after recent health issues that forced him to postpone a string of live shows.

The former One Direction star revealed last month that he was postponing his tour of South America following a “serious” kidney infection, which resulted in him being treated in hospital.

On Tuesday evening, The Sun was the first to report that Liam had fallen ill again while on holiday in Lake Cuomo with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and the Strip That Down singer is now in hospital in Italy.

Liam Payne’s team had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Opening up to fans last month, Liam shared: “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

In a video posted on social media, he elaborated: “Basically, I’ve been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection.

“We started rehearsals, and I’ve just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this. I’ve got the best people around me, [who are] trying to help me recover as we speak. But yeah, we’re going to have to reschedule the tour.”

After initially rising to fame when he auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist, Liam found global success as a member of the boyband One Direction.