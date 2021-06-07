Liam Payne Confirms Split From Fiancée Maya Henry: 'I Was The Problem'

Liam Payne has confirmed that he and fiancée Maya Henry have called off their engagement. The former One Direction singer announced in August 2020 that he and the US model were planning to tie the knot, after two years of dating. However, he has now revealed that he and Maya have gone their separate ways, revealing the relationship ended during lockdown.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Liam Payne and Maya Henry pictured in 2019

Confirming his single status on Steven Barlett’s YouTube series, the Strip That Down star explained: “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.” He continued: “In my last relationship, I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Liam has confirmed he's now single

“I know I was the problem,” Liam added. “I need to sort myself out and I already feel good.”

