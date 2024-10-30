Music Producer Explains Decision To Pull The Release Of Posthumous Liam Payne Single

Liam Payne in 2019 via Associated Press

Music producer Sam Pounds has revealed he’ll no longer be releasing his collaboration with Liam Payne later this week.

On Monday, Sam told his social media followers that he’d be unveiling a new posthumous song featuring the former One Direction star, just two weeks after the singer’s untimely death at the age of 31.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” he wrote at the time. “I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while you listen.”

However, the following evening, Sam revealed he had reversed this decision, claiming he no longer thinks it’s the appropriate time to release the track, which is titled Do No Wrong.

“Today I’m deciding to hold Do No Wrong and leave those liberties up to all family members,” he explained. “I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).

“Even though we all love the song, it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait.”

Today I’m deciding to hold “ Do No Wrong” and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and… — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 29, 2024

Liam died earlier this month, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Argentina.

He was best known for his tenure as part of the boyband One Direction, co-writing several of the group’s signature songs, including the hits Midnight Memories, Steal My Girl, Night Changes, History and Story Of My Life.

Liam also enjoyed solo success after 1D went their separate ways, with the Rita Ora collaboration For You, featured in the final Fifty Shades Of Grey movie, and his debut single Strip That Down, which peaked at number three in 2017.

Earlier this year, Liam unveiled what would be the last single released in his lifetime, Teardrops, which had been intended to be the lead single from his second solo album.

Days before his death, The Sun reported that plans to release Liam’s second solo album had been put “on pause”.

In the wake of his death, two One Direction songs written by Liam – Story Of My Life and Night Changes – returned to the top 10 in the UK singles chart, with the group’s breakthrough hit What Makes You Beautiful also returning to the top 40 based on streams.

Liam and his One Direction bandmates pictured in 2013 via Associated Press

While regulations mean only three songs from any artist are eligible to chart at any point, Music Week reported that if this were not the case, eight One Direction songs would have charted in the UK last week in total.