New CCTV footage showing four people sought by detectives hunting for missing student Libby Squire has been released by Humberside Police. Leading the investigation, Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said: “These four people are potentially witnesses who we need to identify and speak to as part of the investigation. “While the footage isn’t clear enough for anyone to recognise who they may be, the four people in the clips will know if they were in that area at the times given and I would ask them to please come forward to assist with our enquiries. “The four people may have seen or heard something that could be vital to the investigation. If you believe you are one of them, or you know who they might be, please make contact with us on 101.”

PA Ready News UK Libby Squire was reported missing on 1 February

The footage shows four people on Oak Road close to the junction with Clough Road between 1.13am and 2.34am on the day Squire was last seen, Friday 1 February. The first clip shows an individual, believed to be in a light-coloured T-shirt and dark trousers, at first running into view on Oak Road and then walking out of shot at 1.13am. The second clip shows a figure on a bike cycling along Oak Road towards Clough Road at 1.24am, and is then seen cycling back up Oak Road at 1.34am. The third clip shows two people, one who appears to be dressed all in dark clothing and the second in light-coloured trousers and a dark-coloured top walking along Oak Road at 2.34am. Squire is believed to have taken a taxi from The Welly nightclub on Beverley Road, about one and a half miles from her home, after she was refused entry on the evening of 31 January. CCTV footage obtained by the Press Association showed the student outside the club at about 11.20pm that night. Police said she was dropped off by the taxi near her home at about 11.29pm and was then seen near a bench on Beverley Road about 10 minutes later, when a motorist offered her help.

