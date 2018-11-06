Lidl Launches DIY Tool Kit Advent Calendar, Because Nothing Says Christmas Like A Spare Drill Bit

Christmas has well and truly descended because Lidl has unveiled an advent calendar filled with parts for a DIY tool kit.

The Powerfix Profi Tool Kit Advent Calendar is aimed at DIY enthusiasts and contains 36 pieces to help you (or your loved one) get those New Year home improvement projects under way.

We’re guessing the ‘Handy Andy’ in your life will probably already have this gear locked down, but the calendar is the ultimate passive aggressive gift to give reluctant renovators a nudge in the right direction.