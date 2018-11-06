Lidl Launches DIY Tool Kit Advent Calendar, Because Nothing Says Christmas Like A Spare Drill Bit

Christmas has well and truly descended because Lidl has unveiled an advent calendar filled with parts for a DIY tool kit.
The Powerfix Profi Tool Kit Advent Calendar is aimed at DIY enthusiasts and contains 36 pieces to help you (or your loved one) get those New Year home improvement projects under way.
We’re guessing the ‘Handy Andy’ in your life will probably already have this gear locked down, but the calendar is the ultimate passive aggressive gift to give reluctant renovators a nudge in the right direction.
The calendar is priced at £19.99 and features a complete 36-piece bit set made from chrome vanadium and S2 steel, with each door of the advent calendar revealing a part (or two) of the tool kit.
The 36 pieces include:
1x 1/4″ ratchet with quick release, 270° rotating head, T handle, 72 teeth
14x 1/4″ (6.6mm) bits, 25mm (L)
10x 1/4″ (6.3mm) bits, 50mm (L)
7x sockets
1x 1/4″ (6.3mm) adaptor, 25mm, 1/4″ (6.3mm) hexagon head, 1/4″ 6.3mm square head
1x magnetic bit holder 60mm
1x 1/4″ (6.3mm) wobble extension, 55mm(L)
1x storage case
Whether or not you understand this list is probably a good indicator of whether you need this kit.
Unfortunately, the storage box is behind the very last door, meaning not-so-lucky recipients of the calendar will have to deal with loose parts for most of December.
But if that hasn’t put you off, the calendar goes on sale in stores from 8 November and is available while stocks last.