The Perfect Couple's Liev Schreiber Reveals Why He Had 'Doubts' About Doing The Show

Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman on the set of The Perfect Couple HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/NETFLIX

Liev Schreiber has admitted he wasn’t originally completely sold on the idea of appearing in The Perfect Couple.

The nine-time Emmy nominee joins an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor in Netflix’s new murder mystery, based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

Since it began streaming last week, The Perfect Couple hasn’t budged from the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list, but Liev has revealed there was a point he might not have been in the show at all.

And no, it’s probably not for the reason you’re thinking.

“I had my doubts in the beginning,” he told TheWrap. “You know, the character’s such a douche. I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’.”

In the end, Liev was convinced by the opportunity to work with Nicole, as well as director Susanne Bier.

“[Susanne] really opened it up and said there would be improv [and] we’d be able to find the sort of comic elements of it and the duality and the fullness of it, and it just sounded like it would be really fun,” he added.

“I’m thrilled with how it turned out for the most part.”

Liev Schreiber at the premiere of The Perfect Couple last week via Associated Press

Much has already been made of one aspect of The Perfect Couple – its unexpected group dance sequence featuring the entire cast, which appears over the opening titles of every episode.

While several cast members tried to put together a “munity” to prevent the sequence from happening, Liev certainly wasn’t one of them.

“I wasn’t in that [conversation],” Liev said last week. “The entire cast had a mutiny about this idea except for me, I was already in my trailer practicing the dance moves.

“I just like dancing and I was kinda disappointed when it came out that I’m not in it more – because I thought I did it really well.”

