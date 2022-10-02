Lil Nas X performs at a sold out show on his current tour. The Washington Post via Getty Images

When you gotta go, you’ve gotta go - even if you’re Lil Nas X in the middle of a live show.

The US rapper was forced to respond to a call of nature during his gig in Atlanta when he had to poop in the middle of the gig.

The rapper even kept the audience updated on his trip to the toilet backstage via his live mic.

“I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit,” he can be heard saying in videos shared online.

“So please forgive me, but I’m going to need, like, a minute or two.”

The Industry Baby singer proved he had a sense of humour about the bathroom emergency though, sharing a clip on his own Twitter account and adding even more details.

lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet https://t.co/dohGT0RAfS — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 30, 2022

“Lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet,” he wrote.

His fans were here for his openness about the unplanned stage exit…

lil nas x, he's just like us https://t.co/Rm7DwDxi8A — Dr. C Spook-ghetti (@C_Spaghett1) October 1, 2022

Lil Nas X having to poop during an important event (his being a concert) is something I think we can all relate to. it's like almost a fear of mine, being somewhere for hours without the comfort of my own bathroom — Mantis Omelet 🐸👁👄👁🐸 (@MantisOmelet) October 1, 2022

When lil nas x said “gimme a sec I have to poop” tonight in atlanta, I felt that on a spiritual level. like pop off king take care of those bowel movements — Drew (@DPeljo) September 29, 2022

You know I always wondered what do performers do when they have a bad stomach during a show, do they just pretend and fight for their life or would they leave and take care of said business...??



Thank you for providing answers — Rhiannon🐨 (@daydreamingv) September 30, 2022