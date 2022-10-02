When you gotta go, you’ve gotta go - even if you’re Lil Nas X in the middle of a live show.
The US rapper was forced to respond to a call of nature during his gig in Atlanta when he had to poop in the middle of the gig.
The rapper even kept the audience updated on his trip to the toilet backstage via his live mic.
“I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit,” he can be heard saying in videos shared online.
“So please forgive me, but I’m going to need, like, a minute or two.”
The Industry Baby singer proved he had a sense of humour about the bathroom emergency though, sharing a clip on his own Twitter account and adding even more details.
“Lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet,” he wrote.
His fans were here for his openness about the unplanned stage exit…