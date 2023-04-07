Lily Allen: 'I Don’t Know If I’d Be Alive If I Hadn’t Got Sober'

Lily Allen has opened up about her sobriety, admitting she doesn’t know if she’d still “be alive” if she hadn’t quit drugs and alcohol.

The British star has spoken candidly about her experience of addiction in the past, and wrote extensively about her use of drugs and alcohol in her 2018 autobiography My Thoughts Exactly.

In a new interview with Glamour, the Smile singer described how being sober has changed her life “immeasurably”.

Advertisement

Lily Allen David M. Benett via Getty Images

“I actually don’t even know if I’d be alive if I’m honest if I hadn’t got sober,” Lily told the outlet. “Sobriety has just changed my life immeasurably.

“I don’t think I’d be married to my husband. I don’t think that my kids would be thriving in the way that they are. I don’t think that I’d have gone into finding acting and how much I enjoy that. I definitely wouldn’t be getting as much sleep.

“I go to the gym four times a week. Pretty much every aspect of my life has changed as a result of my sobriety.

Advertisement

“So that’s definitely at the top of my gratitude list when I go to bed every night is my sobriety.”

Lily tied the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2020.

Lily Allen and David Harbour David M. Benett via Getty Images

The 37-year-old recently admitted she had no idea who the US actor was when they first met on the members-only dating app Raya.

While discussing the possibility of working with her husband in the future, Lily said: “We talk about it sometimes. We talk about doing plays together.

“We really love each other and like spending time with each other, funnily enough. And we don’t get to do enough of it. He’s always off filming and I’m always doing stuff too.

“But yes, we would love to do something together at some point because we would get to work together and then go home together and that would be nice.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on her role as a public figure, and the resulting commentary on her physical appearance, Lily said: “Yes, people do like to comment on the way that people look on social media.

“Yeah, it’s so destructive and I wish that I didn’t interact with it. But sometimes I’m not very good at not reacting. I’m a reactive person. I wish I wasn’t.

“I’m hoping I get to the stage where I can just have somebody else do all of that interaction for me.

“I probably am at that stage, I just haven’t found the person yet. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s all nonsense, isn’t it?”

Advertisement

The full interview with Lily Allen is available at www.glamourmagazine.co.uk now.