People Are Saying Lily Collins' Attempt At A Yorkshire Accent Is The 'Scariest Part Of MaXXXine'

Between the dismembering, genital-stomping and that one unforgettable scene at the junkyard, there’s plenty to hold horror fans’ attention when they watch MaXXXine, the final film in Ti West’s X trilogy.
However, there’s one part of the movie that’s got people talking for all the wrong reasons…
In MaXXXine, Emily In Paris star Lily Collins plays Molly Bennett, the star of the fictional horror film The Puritan, with Mia Goth’s character cast as the lead in its sequel.
One scene sees Molly trying to give Maxine some advice on surviving in Hollywood, but we’ll admit that we didn’t take a whole lot of what was being said in because we were so distracted by Lily’s accent.
The whole thing was sort of giving that infamous moment when Ross from Friends tries to “phase out” his involuntary British accent – so when the character declared from nowhere that she was supposed to be from a “council estate in North Yorkshire”, we were even more baffled.
And apparently, we weren’t alone in that.
“Is the North Yorkshire accent in the room with us?” one commenter on TikTok wrote, while another questioned: “Why does her accent change with every word?”
“Maybe the real north Yorkshire accent was the friends we made along the way,” a third joked, while over on that website formerly known as Twitter, people were just as perplexed…
In cinemas now, MaXXXine follows on from the events from X and Pearl, with Mia Goth reprising her role from the first film.
Director Ti West has also recently shared his take on whether the franchise could be extended to make room for a fourth film in the series.