People Are Saying Lily Collins' Attempt At A Yorkshire Accent Is The 'Scariest Part Of MaXXXine'

Lily Collins in MaXXXine A24

Between the dismembering, genital-stomping and that one unforgettable scene at the junkyard, there’s plenty to hold horror fans’ attention when they watch MaXXXine, the final film in Ti West’s X trilogy.

However, there’s one part of the movie that’s got people talking for all the wrong reasons…

In MaXXXine, Emily In Paris star Lily Collins plays Molly Bennett, the star of the fictional horror film The Puritan, with Mia Goth’s character cast as the lead in its sequel.

One scene sees Molly trying to give Maxine some advice on surviving in Hollywood, but we’ll admit that we didn’t take a whole lot of what was being said in because we were so distracted by Lily’s accent.

The whole thing was sort of giving that infamous moment when Ross from Friends tries to “phase out” his involuntary British accent – so when the character declared from nowhere that she was supposed to be from a “council estate in North Yorkshire”, we were even more baffled.

And apparently, we weren’t alone in that.

“Is the North Yorkshire accent in the room with us?” one commenter on TikTok wrote, while another questioned: “Why does her accent change with every word?”

“Maybe the real north Yorkshire accent was the friends we made along the way,” a third joked, while over on that website formerly known as Twitter, people were just as perplexed…

the scariest part of maxxxine was lily collins’ yorkshire accent — rae (@joy_diversion) July 10, 2024

Watched MAXXXINE in a cinema in Sheffield and when Lily Collins described herself, in that horrific accent, as being from ‘North Yorkshire’, there was so much laughter lol — Eve Barbituratez (@petravoncant) July 11, 2024

the most disturbing part of Maxxxine wasn’t the gore, it was Lily Collins’ attempt at a North Yorkshire accent — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ 👑 ✨ (@JackDMurphy) July 9, 2024

lily collins in maxxxine is doing one of the most distractingly bad and unnecessary accents in recent memory — cary owen (@brokebackstan) July 4, 2024

Lily Collins’ accent for approximately 30 seconds in Maxxxine for reasons unbeknownst to everyone



pic.twitter.com/Ic3PftdVIU — douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) July 1, 2024

speaking as someone who was raised in the middle of North Yorkshire, lily collins should be jailed for her accent in maxxine with immediate effect — joshua 🐀 (@joshcharles_21) July 12, 2024

whole cinema just broke out in disapproving whispers while watching maxxxine because lily collins character said she was from north yorkshire in a horrible accent — ✮˖*𝗺𝗶𝗹°♱ (@miluzivert) July 9, 2024

By far the worst murder in this film is Lily Collins' 'working-class council estate West Yorkshire accent' https://t.co/D5vVL4MgK7 — Roxana Halls (@RoxanaHalls) July 8, 2024

Did Ti West really not ask Lily Collins for another take in order to properly nail that Yorkshire accent she used in her one scene role? — Felicity (@FlissReturneth) July 10, 2024

just saw a clip of Lily Collins’ Yorkshire accent in maXXXine and pic.twitter.com/tW6PRzMBgU — mila (@milaxmila_) July 10, 2024

When Lily Collins revealed her accent, every person in my screening started talking out loud amongst themselves about it and I couldn't even stay mad at them 😂 #MaXXXine https://t.co/c4QBQAK3LG — Melly 💅🏻 ✨ (@mellyfratelli) July 7, 2024

just watched maxxxine. lily collins speaks for about 40 seconds in the most ridiculous accent i’ve ever heard and proceeds to end it by saying she is just ‘a girl from north yorkshire’. that was Not a yorkshire accent in any way — kace. (@britpopbridgers) July 7, 2024

I was baffled by what Lily Collins was doing with her accent then she said she was from North Yorkshire and I audibly laughed — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) July 7, 2024

Lily Collins’ accent in MaXXXine was so fantastically unhinged.



It was Dick Van Dyke levels of bad and I adored every second. — Hannah Ogilvie (@queenbeastsays) July 11, 2024

telling myself lily collins’ accent in maxxxine was high camp so that it doesn’t ruin the entire trilogy for me — Chloe Laws (@Chloegracelaws) July 9, 2024

In cinemas now, MaXXXine follows on from the events from X and Pearl, with Mia Goth reprising her role from the first film.