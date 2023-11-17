X CEO Says Site Is Combatting Antisemitism — As Elon Musk Boosts Antisemitic Tweet

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, formerly Twitter, wants people to know that the social media platform has “been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.”
The problem is, it doesn’t seem her boss, Elon Musk, is getting the message.
Yaccarino’s statement comes a day after Musk called an antisemitic post on X “the actual truth”.
On Thursday, Yaccarino tweeted that “X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board” and added that she thinks “that’s something we can and should all agree on”.
Strong words indeed, but the impact was lessened dramatically, considering her tweet followed Musk endorsing an antisemitic post the day before that accused Jewish communities of promoting the same kind of hatred towards white people that “they claim to want people to stop using against them”.
Musk’s response: “You have said the actual truth.”
As a result, many X users mocked Yaccarino’s post and pointed out the contradiction between her words and Musk’s actions.
And, yes, it was brutal. Very brutal.