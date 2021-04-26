Love her or loathe her, there’s no denying DCS Patricia Carmichael has been one of the stand-out characters on the current series of Line Of Duty. And while her nasty streak has certainly earned her no fans with the AC-12 team, actor Anna Maxwell Martin has revealed how her on-screen persona has actually come in rather handy at home. Appearing on Monday’s edition of This Morning, Anna said that her children are now as familiar with Carmichael’s death stares as Line Of Duty viewers.

BBC Anna Maxwell Martin as DCS Patricia Carmichael in Line Of Duty

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield: “I think I do give them the face, occasionally. I think I save the face for very special occasions when they need to get a grip, the kids, when I’m really at my wit’s end. All parents have the face, don’t they?” Anna also admitted that Carmichael had become a “horror show” since making her debut in the last series. Revealing she just “went for it” when playing her, she said: “There were a couple of bits [in the script] where she was nasty and I just went for it. And then she morphed into a horror show.” However, she did defend her character somewhat, saying: “I think she’s just misunderstood, she’s just trying to do her job. She probably just wants a nice cuddle, Pat. She’s just a bit cross.”

ITV/Shutterstock A smiley Anna made a very un-Carmichael appearance on This Morning

Asked if Carmichael was insecure, Anna replied: “Yes, course she is, Phil. Yes, you’ve got no idea of what’s going on in Pat’s house. She is a bit of a power freak, I suppose. “I’m worried about myself, people really hate me because they really love Ted [Hastings, Carmichael’s nemisis]. She’s definitely his nemesis and that’s really good fun. We have good fun filming the scenes.” With the hunt for ‘H’ reaching its climax, Anna claimed not to remember the resolution of the series. She said: “When I was filming Line of Duty, I was filming Motherland at the same time, so I was rushing onto each set and I just can’t remember anything... Either that or they play tricks on you and when they drop you off in Belfast they blank your mind, so you can’t remember anything.”

ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby put Anna under her own interrogation