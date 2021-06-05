BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

Ridley Adrian Dunbar is set to star as the charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is retiring from the police after 25 years as a dedicated homicide copper. Having been nudged out of the job he loves, Ridley is not relishing retirement but he’s thrown a life line when his replacement and former protégée, DI Carol Farman, enlists him as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case. The series – which will comprise of four, two-hour episodes – has been created and written by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of hit ITV drama Vera. Status: Commissioned, filming begins in the autumn Watch on: ITV, date TBC Vicky McClure

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

Trigger Point Vicky McClure will star alongside Adrian Lester (Hustle, Life, Undercover) in this high-octane drama about counter terrorism policing and the officers working in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, who risk their lives daily. The plot sees a terrorist campaign threaten the capital over the summer, with the officers at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Vicky plays front line officer Lana Washington, while Adrian stars as Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both are ex-military and close, having served together in Afghanistan. Line Of Duty boss Jed Mercurio is also the executive producer on Trigger Point. Status: In pre-production Watch on: ITV, date TBC Alex Rider Vicky has just finished filming the second series of the Amazon espionage drama Alex Rider, which is based on the novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. In case you didn’t catch the first series (it is still available on Prime), Vicky plays Alex’s handler and deputy head of the Department of Special Operations, Mrs Jones.

Amazon Prime Video Vicky in series one of Alex Rider

Status: Filming wrapped Watch on: Amazon Prime Martin Compston

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

Vigil From the same production company as Line Of Duty and Bodyguard comes this exciting new thriller, in which Martin Compston appears alongside Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack) and Rose Leslie (Downton Abbey, Game Of Thrones). The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security. A trailer for the six-part series debuted after the Line Of Duty finale in May, which you can take a look at below...

Status: In post-production Watch on: BBC One later this year Traces Martin is returning for a second series of this Alibi drama, which subsequently got an outing on BBC One last year. Few details about the new set of six episodes are known, other than it will see the team of forensic scientists reunite to solve “a series of cruel bombings in Dundee”. The first series saw lab technician Emma sleuthing into her mother’s previously-unsolved murder.

BBC/Alibi Martin with Traces co-star Molly Windsor

Status: Believed to be in production after Martin tweeted a first script from the show in February Watch on: Alibi, likely later this year Shalom Brune-Franklin

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill

The Tourist Shalom Brune-Franklin will share the screen with 50 Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan when she stars in this gripping mystery thriller from the makers of The Missing and Baptiste. It tells the story of a British tourist – played by Jamie – who is run off the road in the heart of the Australian outback. When he awakes in hospital, he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, his search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

BBC/HBO/Ian Routledge Jamie Dornan in The Tourist

Status: In production Watch on: BBC One, date TBC Anna Maxwell Martin

BBC/World Productions

Hollington Drive Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of sisters, Theresa, (played by Anna Maxwell Martin) and her older sister, Helen (Rachael Stirling). The sisters appear close and their families enjoy spending time together, but this is the calm before the storm... When Theresa’s ten-year-old son asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva, the adults begin to niggle. When the children don’t return on time, Theresa goes in search and finds the children on the edge of a woodland area where they appear to be fighting. Her fears that something terrible has happened are realised when later that evening her distraught neighbour reveals her ten-year-old son has gone missing. Could Theresa’s own son be capable of murder?

ITV Anna (centre) with the cast of Hollington Drive

Status: In production Watch on: ITV, date TBC Kelly Macdonald

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill