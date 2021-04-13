Line Of Duty Star Craig Parkinson Reveals He Could Have Played Another Major Character

Since its debut in 2012, Line Of Duty has had the entire nation on the edge of their sofas as they follow the gripping action of Arnott, Fleming, Hastings and co.
However, one former cast member has let slip that AC-12 almost looked very different indeed.
The first three series of the BBC police drama featured Craig Parkinson as DI Matthew “Dot” Cottan AKA The Caddy.
More recently, Craig has been presenting the companion podcast to Line Of Duty on BBC Sounds.
Commenting on his presenting role, one fan wrote to him on Monday: “Bet you didn’t anticipate when you auditioned for a new crime show in 2011, you’d be doing a related podcast for it 10 years later… Loving it btw!”
Craig then tweeted back: “Thanks. Nope. Especially when I actually auditioned to play Steve Arnott.”
The role of DI Steve Arnott, of course, eventually went to Martin Compston, who has appeared in all six series of Jed Mercurio’s hit drama, and continues to have a major role within the show.
After delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Line Of Duty finally returned to our screens last month, and aired its most dramatic and action-packed instalment of the current series so far over the weekend.
The BBC has also confirmed that a fan-favourite character will be returning to Line Of Duty in this week’s episode.
Line Of Duty continues on Sunday night at 9pm.