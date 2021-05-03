Mother of god – be warned that this article contains Line Of Duty spoilers of the highest order.

While the Line Of Duty finale may have got something of a mixed reaction online, one thing fans can agree on is that there’s an unsung hero of AC-12 who isn’t getting the praise she deserves.

We are, of course, talking about DC Chloe Bishop.

After series six of the BBC police drama concluded on Sunday night, fans pointed out that in the short time she’s been at AC-12, Chloe succeeded in cracking a case the force had been working on for the past few series.