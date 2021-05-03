Mother of god – be warned that this article contains Line Of Duty spoilers of the highest order.
While the Line Of Duty finale may have got something of a mixed reaction online, one thing fans can agree on is that there’s an unsung hero of AC-12 who isn’t getting the praise she deserves.
We are, of course, talking about DC Chloe Bishop.
After series six of the BBC police drama concluded on Sunday night, fans pointed out that in the short time she’s been at AC-12, Chloe succeeded in cracking a case the force had been working on for the past few series.
Many also highlighted the fact that Shalom Brune-Franklin’s character didn’t even get an invite to the pub after all her hard work, with some even sharing the hashtag #JusticeForChloe after watching the episode…
Shalom Brune-Franklin was one of Line Of Duty’s new additions when the sixth series finally returned to our screens earlier this year.
Before joining the AC-12 gang, Shalom could be seen in the military drama Our Girl and made a brief appearance in the Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok.
One of the most controversial aspects of the Line Of Duty finale was the revelation that DSU Ian Buckells was the “fourth man” behind “H” all along.
Addressing fans’ disappointment the morning after the episode aired, actor Nigel Boyle said: “There’s always going to be some element of disappointment. You can’t have every series with a big shoot out and ‘urgent exit required’. Sometimes a subtler message is more important.”
He added: “If your expectations are somewhere, you’re setting yourself up sometimes for disappointment.
“That’s not to say that all the fans are doing that – [but] everyone’s got their own ideas and theories about how something’s going to pan out, and if everyone does that then someone’s not going to be happy somewhere along the line.”
All six series of Line Of Duty are now available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.