Line Of Duty Viewers Can't Get Over DSU Buckells' Saucy Text Messages

Line Of Duty is known for being lots of things – tense, dramatic, complicated and thrilling are among just some of them. One thing it’s never usually described as though is funny, but that changed on Sunday night thanks to some saucy messages it was revealed DSU Ian Buckells had been sending. The Hillside Lane boss was brought in for questioning at AC-12 HQ during the latest episode of the hit BBC drama, after mounting evidence pointed to him being corrupt.

BBC DSU Buckells was presented with some embarrassing messages he'd sent Deborah Devereux

As part of their interrogation, AC-12 outlined how Buckells had previous contact with a witness that had come forward with information in the case of journalist Gail Vella’s murder. They then presented him with some rather embarrassing messages from his phone history that revealed he’d engaged in a bit of saucy chat with Deborah Devereux. In the texts, Deborah had asked him if he would show her his “trunshon” [sic], before he suggested showing her his “helmet” too. Needless to say the double entendres had viewers in stitches...

But the highlight of the episode has to be the text exchange between Supt Ian "I've been stitched up" Buckells and Deborah Devereaux.

"Will you show me your truncheon?" 👮

"And my helmet" 🪖#LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/ECrOYYxjle — Aaron Porter (@AaronPorter) April 11, 2021

Show you my truncheon and helmet #LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/wk1DrGMeOl — Sam Goodman (@SamGoodman990) April 11, 2021

'will you show me your truncheon'



I'm dead. #LineOfDuty — Ronzo Teilifís Éireann (@ronronzo) April 11, 2021

It’s not often I LOL at #LineOfDuty but “show me your trunshon’.... — Charlotte Morgan (@cornwallchar) April 11, 2021

‘Will u show me ur trunshon’ line of duty has done me IN tonite fellas — Daisy (@hollywood_vines) April 11, 2021

There’s only one thing I think we can all take from tonight’s #lineofduty.



“Show me your TRUNSHON”?!? — David Easson (@DavidEasson) April 11, 2021

Just catching up on last night’s #LineOfDuty and cannot stop laughing at Buckell’s sexting. Trunshon indeed. pic.twitter.com/LtRBR3z71x — Jordan Conte (@JordanConte) April 12, 2021

“Will you show me your trunshon” I CAN’T 😂😂😂 #LineOfDuty — z (@crayzai1) April 11, 2021

Still laughing at “Show me your trunshon” #LineOfDuty — Julia Pal (@greedyJulia) April 11, 2021