Line Of Duty is already rife with “bent coppers”, but viewers think they’ve caught another one after spotting another revealing clue. Concerns have been raised about the Murder Investigation Team’s DS Chris Lomax, following the most recent episode of the police drama. In a scene from Sunday’s show, Lomax was seen at the OCG’s gun workshop, where he made a throwaway remark that some fans believe is significant.

Steffan Hill/BBC/World Productions DS Lomax (right) with DI Fleming

Prior to DI Kate Fleming and DI Steve Arnott’s arrival at the scene, he could be heard telling a colleague how he hoped to be “in The Red Lion by 8pm”. Now, while The Red Lion is a common pub name, it was also the name of the establishment where OCG member Carl Banks was heard boasting about killing journalist Gail Vella by CHIS Alistair Oldroyd. Some viewers believe the fact he drinks at an establishment that has known organised crime connections could point to the fact Lomax is corrupt...

Just as Kate and Steve are approaching Lomax you hear him say “we can be in the Red Lion by 8” Is this the same Red Lion? pic.twitter.com/pgYlmrjRty — Lolly (@Lolly_Knickers) April 26, 2021

52:07 Lomax: "be in the red lion by 8"... So he's a regular at the pub the CHIS was last seen alive in, and the same pub that they found the 'witness' who was incriminating Terry Boyle... Definitely bent! #LineofDuty — Philip Beauchamp (@HalfPhil) April 25, 2021

Lomax said ‘Meet you at the Red Lion’.....is that the same pub someone was boasting about killing Gail Vella at? An OCG haunt? #LineOfDuty — goldenlionlady (@goldenlionlady) April 25, 2021

@Cparks1976#ObsessedWithLineOfDuty great show yesterday. Sadly I think our right about Sgt Lomax. In Ep 6 he mentioned being 'down the Red Lion by 8', same pub the fake witness testified about? It was Lomax who said the different pub the CHIS gave was false — Tom Bealby (@tblb407) April 26, 2021

Craig did you not clock Chris Lomax says he drinks at the Red Lion? You were right mate- hes bent. — blackstarnestor (@blackstarnestor) April 26, 2021

It’s not the first time viewers have suggested the officer could be corrupt, either. Some people reckon he was in the gang of youths who attacked Lawrence Christopher in 2003, along with Tommy Hunter’s son Darren.

🚨🚨@Cparks1976 can’t wait to hear your views on this theory I know you’ve been wary of #chrislomax@Line_of_duty 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/gqjlWWIo8V — Lorraine Howard (@LorrsHoward) April 21, 2021

@Cparks1976

Chris Lomax theory that he was one of the 5 involved in the Lawrence Christopher case?! #ObsessedWithLineOfDuty#LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/qdzjJQfSsM — Natalie ♡ (@nataliedawn_x) April 21, 2021

@Cparks1976 I share your nervousness re Lomax and don’t buy the he’s a good guy from this weeks podcast. I’ve seen a theory that if you look carefully at the line up from the Lawrence Christopher case you might spot a young Lomax! — Andrew St (@Andypip14) April 22, 2021