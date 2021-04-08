Line Of Duty Fans Think They've Spotted A Clever Nod To One Of Kelly Macdonald's Past Roles

Line Of Duty fans are a clever bunch, aren’t they? Some viewers think they have spotted a clever nod of one of Kelly Macdonald’s previous roles hidden in the latest episode. Sunday night’s instalment of the hit BBC drama saw corrupt officer Ryan Pilkington attempt to kill suspect Terry Boyle by crashing his police escort into a lake. However, there was something about the car that felt familiar to many.

Steffan HillBBC/World Productions Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson in Line Of Duty

A number of eagle-eyed fans on Twitter believed that the vehicle’s number plate was an Easter egg for fans of the iconic film Trainspotting, which Kelly appeared in as Diane Coulston in 1996. The car’s registration was BE66 BAI, which they believed was a reference to the character of Begbie, who was played by Robert Carslie in the film.

Is this a nod to Trainspotting what with Kelly Macdonald being in this series? Or is #lineofduty just making me read WAY too much into every little detail? #Begbiepic.twitter.com/1W0Rn7LIZo — Emma Baker (@bewilderingcat) April 4, 2021

Exhibit A: "BE66 BAI" -> Begbie -> Trainspotting -> Kelly McDonald --> Jo Davidson

Exhibit B: Can't be coincidence how much this guy resembles Dot Cotton's secret son#LineOfDuty#DetectiveTwitterpic.twitter.com/zEuJlQUwkt — Ruth Bushi (@ruthbushi) April 4, 2021

BE99 BA1 Was I believe, the reg on the car conveying #Suspect#Terry to the reservoir.

"Begbie" anyone? An #EasterEgg too far?#LineOfDuty — Richard Hesketh ☯️⚛⚕ (@RichardHesketh1) April 4, 2021

The police car in Line of Duty has the index BE66 BAI. To me this reads like "Begbie" a character from Trainspotting. Kelly MacDonald was in trainspotting. #LineOfDuty#pareidolia — Duncan Lundie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DuncanMhor) April 4, 2021

Of course, this was not the only thing that fans spotted during Sunday’s episode. Some believed it featured a major clue about the elusive “H” in the unlikeliest of places – the tiles in the kitchen of John Corbett’s widow Steph...

Others picked up on a filming fail during a scene where DI Steve Arnott was seen hurrying away into a lift to escape an impromptu department drug test. A camera man could be seen in the reflection of the glass as the AC-12 detective backed into the corner of the lift. During a tense scene from episode three of the new series, DS Steve Arnott is seen hurrying away into a lift to escape an impromptu department drug test.