Line Of Duty Boss Praises Fans' ‘Outstanding Detective Work’ After Leak About Major Actor’s Role

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has praised the “outstanding detective work” by some of the show’s viewers after a scene featuring a previously unannounced actor was accidentally leaked. On Tuesday, Maestro – the BBC’s educational page dedicated to tutorials from big names – featured a glimpse of the major actor in a clip and photo included on the website. The pic, which appears in a forthcoming episode, depicts Detective Inspector Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) looking over a database of characters. One of the faces visible in the database reportedly belonged to the well-known new cast member, whose involvement in Line of Duty had previously not been announced. A short scene involving the star was also available to view on the site.

BBC Line Of Duty

After each episode of the drama is aired, BBC Maestro shares excerpts from the show, with Jed narrating his thought process behind the plot. But this week, users were able to access the course trailer for next Sunday’s episode — including scenes featuring the new actor and a crucial twist. Addressing the gaff, Jed made light of the spoiler, telling The Sun: “The outstanding detective work of eagle-eyed Line of Duty fans has been awarded a glowing commendation from the gaffer himself, Supt Ted Hastings. “Their call-up papers for AC-12 are in the post!”

Phillip Chin via Getty Images Jed Mercurio

Another familiar face is set to return to the BBC drama in this Sunday’s episode. It has been announced that fan favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is returning as AC-3 boss Superintendent Patricia Carmichael. Anna appeared as the no-nonsense officer in the final two episodes of series five, quickly becoming a hit with viewers. She led the interrogation of AC-12′s Superintendent Ted Hastings when he was under suspicion of being mysterious organised crime boss “H”.

BBC DCS Patricia Carmichael and Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty