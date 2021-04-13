Eagle-eyed Line Of Duty fans have been well and truly spoilt when it comes to subtle messages and Easter eggs hidden in plain sight in the latest series of the BBC police drama.

Sunday night’s episode was no exception, with viewers picking up on what appeared to be a reference to one of the show’s biggest ongoing storylines hidden in some graffiti.

In one scene, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings returned to a heavily-graffitied underpass to have one of their shady private meetings, and fans (including The Chase favourite Jenny Ryan) couldn’t help but notice a stonking big “H” written on the wall in spray paint.

Others also pointed out that the word next to it appeared to spell out “not”, with some suggesting it could be a clue, while others wrote it off as a red herring – but a fun one all the same.