Martin Compston as Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty BBC

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has revealed he’s perfected his English accent for the show with the help of a certain This Morning presenter’s voice.

The Scottish actor – who plays DI Steve Arnott in the hit BBC police drama – shared that he uses Dermot O’Leary’s dulcet tones to help get into character, during an interview on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

Advertisement

Martin admitted he used to “cringe” after watching himself in the first series of Jed Mercurio’s drama, which started back in 2012.

“I can tell in those moments I’m really straining with certain words, and looking back I think my performance is quite flat in the first one,” he said.

Advertisement

“I was trying to get back into the accent and I started listening to people and Dermot’s a really good sounding board for the accent.”

“I was like, ‘I want a piece of that, sounds like fun’,” he added.

Advertisement

Dermot O'Leary Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Martin was last seen as DI Arnott in the sixth series of Line Of Duty, which concluded last May.

So far, writer and creator Jed Mercurio has refused to confirm or deny if there will be another season after the identity of the fourth corrupt police officer in league with organised crime was revealed in the finale.

Martin also remained tight-lipped on the possibility during an appearance on This Morning last week, which saw him coming face to face with Dermot himself.

Will there be a seventh season of Line of Duty? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zLaHieYj3a — This Morning (@thismorning) March 4, 2022

Martin can currently be seen in ITV’s new drama Our House, which is airing over four consecutive nights this week.

Advertisement