Line Of Duty Fans Have A Few Things To Say Amid Fresh Season 7 Rumours

Line Of Duty's Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston BBC

It looks like Line Of Duty fans may have cause for celebration following fresh rumours about the award-winning crime drama’s future.

Three years have passed since viewers last checked in with the AC-12 unit, in the divisive season six finale.

Ever since, speculation has been rife about whether Line Of Duty will ever come back for a seventh run, with rumours beginning once again last week when cast members Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar revealed they’d recently met up with the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio.

OH MY GOD THEY’RE BACK TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/TBjo41DD5w — best of line of duty (@bestoflod) October 30, 2024

On Sunday evening, The Sun reported that his meeting was actually a “summit” between the quartet as they attempted to get a seventh season of Line Of Duty off the ground.

Citing an undisclosed “insider”, the tabloid claimed that while the cast and producer do meet up from time to time, this dinner was “different” in tone.

The tabloid claimed that a seventh season could begin filming next year, with the intention of having it on screens by 2026.

And after The Sun’s reporting became more widespread, fans had plenty to say over on X.

For many of them, the idea of Line Of Duty returning was a welcome one, even if 2026 was a long time for them to wait…

NATURE IS HEALING IN SUCH A BEAUTIFUL WAY https://t.co/IfXvRt5DnF — T24s (@2wenty4s) November 4, 2024

pic.twitter.com/C2zmwZGlLl — Watch It If You Can (@Watch_it_Pod) November 4, 2024

Line of Duty coming back in 2026 means the world is healing xx — mcke (@mickieldn) November 4, 2024

if there is a god this will be true https://t.co/OU79oUG8YP — adam 💛🏴☠️ (@waititicoded) November 3, 2024

Don’t play with my emotions rn (even tho 2026 is a piss take) 😭 https://t.co/VAFwCHhjLU — Melissa Aimeé 🤍 (@Melissa7Aimee) November 4, 2024

Fuck sake 2 more years https://t.co/GJkTO5Nb4f — Sheena 🇾🇪 (@sheenasahota88) November 4, 2024

Mother of God! — phabians (@phabiansz) November 3, 2024

2026 is too far…this is probably the second best television series after GOT https://t.co/8Eq7MwBGBM — JS (@ClockEndJS) November 4, 2024

2026! I need the new series by tomorrow 😭 https://t.co/RaKqD1T7BW — TR ✨ (@trhianne_) November 4, 2024

Finally 🥳 — Harrison Copp (@Harrison_Copp) November 3, 2024

Please let this be true https://t.co/pb24NRVVHx — Andrew Youngman (@andrew_youngers) November 4, 2024

However, others were more excited about the thought of a seventh season remedying their disappointment at the most recent series finale, which divided opinion when it aired in 2021…

Oh this is so me coded it’s unreal because what the FUCK was that final season they need their redemption asap https://t.co/RkspGNZwa2 — g. (@hybridqueens) November 4, 2024

They 100% need to correct how it ended. https://t.co/k91x52Xg39 — 🇨🇩🇸🇩🇵🇸 (@MikkyWisperz) November 4, 2024

GOOD! Fix that ridiculous ending https://t.co/X2NCv51xQ5 — 💕Mince Pie hate account 💕🇬🇩🏴 (@MsRade92) November 4, 2024

A chance to undo that disappointing ending. 2026 is crazy though https://t.co/jrA9hkyxCp — A🎻 (@foreverrra) November 4, 2024

😭 finally. Cause that ending was NOT IT. https://t.co/Qj9isfmu6W — Anuoluwapo (@anuelegbede) November 4, 2024

Good. That abomination of a reveal needs to be fixed https://t.co/LJfuVePjVA — the infamous (@v3leedsinfidel) November 4, 2024

I hope this is true cos they need to redeem themselves after last seasons finale!! https://t.co/TGq2PYgDl0 — Kamara Smith (@tayorinde) November 4, 2024

It really fell off in the last couple of series with all that H crap. I hope it goes back to basics. — Alex Hinchliffe (@ahinchliffe29) November 4, 2024

worst ending ever , maybe they’ll sort it — OB🥷🏿 (@KingUTDv) November 4, 2024

Good because they can’t leave it the way they did, it ended so abysmally 😭 — Dave (@d_a_v_e_m_a) November 3, 2024

The BBC had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. We have also contacted Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s team.

Vicky McClure was also asked about the meet-up on Saturday’s edition of Ireland’s The Late, Late Show, insisting there was “no news” to report.

“Listen,” she explained. “We’ve said it a million times that coming back to Belfast and shooting it again would be amazing and [a] dream because we love working together.

“We love how much the audience loves the show, and the last series we shot in Covid, and it was hard, you know? We didn’t go out, and to be honest, like, when we do shoot Line Of Duty, we have the craic. So it would be lovely to come back and properly enjoy it.”

✨ Manifesting another season of Line of Duty ✨#latelate pic.twitter.com/EScw03N6pa — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 3, 2024

Since Line Of Duty last aired, Vicky has reunited with Jed Mercurio on another crime thriller, Trigger Point.