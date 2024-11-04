Line Of Duty Fans Have A Few Things To Say Amid Fresh Season 7 Rumours

It looks like Line Of Duty fans may have cause for celebration following fresh rumours about the award-winning crime drama’s future.
Three years have passed since viewers last checked in with the AC-12 unit, in the divisive season six finale.
Ever since, speculation has been rife about whether Line Of Duty will ever come back for a seventh run, with rumours beginning once again last week when cast members Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar revealed they’d recently met up with the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio.
On Sunday evening, The Sun reported that his meeting was actually a “summit” between the quartet as they attempted to get a seventh season of Line Of Duty off the ground.
Citing an undisclosed “insider”, the tabloid claimed that while the cast and producer do meet up from time to time, this dinner was “different” in tone.
The tabloid claimed that a seventh season could begin filming next year, with the intention of having it on screens by 2026.
And after The Sun’s reporting became more widespread, fans had plenty to say over on X.
For many of them, the idea of Line Of Duty returning was a welcome one, even if 2026 was a long time for them to wait…
However, others were more excited about the thought of a seventh season remedying their disappointment at the most recent series finale, which divided opinion when it aired in 2021…
The BBC had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. We have also contacted Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s team.
Vicky McClure was also asked about the meet-up on Saturday’s edition of Ireland’s The Late, Late Show, insisting there was “no news” to report.
“Listen,” she explained. “We’ve said it a million times that coming back to Belfast and shooting it again would be amazing and [a] dream because we love working together.
“We love how much the audience loves the show, and the last series we shot in Covid, and it was hard, you know? We didn’t go out, and to be honest, like, when we do shoot Line Of Duty, we have the craic. So it would be lovely to come back and properly enjoy it.”
Since Line Of Duty last aired, Vicky has reunited with Jed Mercurio on another crime thriller, Trigger Point.
The first six seasons of Line Of Duty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.