Line Of Duty’s long-awaited sixth series has just got a thrilling new trailer, which hints DI Kate Fleming could suspected of corruption. The minute-long clip gives fans of the hit BBC police drama their first full look at the upcoming episodes, which are set to debut later this month. In one ominous scene, we see the finger of suspicion pointed at Vicky McClure’s character, as DS Steve Arnott and AC-12 newcomer DC Chloe Bishop discuss who the fourth officer in league with organised crime could be.

BBC DI Kate Fleming looks to be under suspicion

“Do you still believe there’s a fourth man out there?” Bishop asks. “Man? Or woman?” Arnott replies, before the camera cuts to shot of Fleming. The end of series five revealed that the mysterious “H” figure was not actually a person, but a clue pointing at another high-profile police officer working with the organised crime group.

BBC There is a fourth officer in league with organised crime

Fans are also given the first look at the case serving at the backdrop to AC-12′s investigation into Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, who has previously been described as the “most enigmatic adversary” the team has faced so far.

BBC Kelly Macdonald as new AC-12 adversary DCI Davidson

She is leading the investigation into the murder of journalist Gail Vella, with AC-12 tasked with establishing whether police corruption is the reason the case has gone unsolved. It is then revealed Gail has previously reported on the police corruption – could this be the reason for her murder?

BBC Journalist Gail Vella is murdered having previously reported on police corruption

There are also dramatic scenes including road accidents, police stand offs and shootings, as well as Superintendent Ted Hastings cracking under the pressure. A title card then menacingly warns: “Lies cost lives.”

BBC Hastings is seen cracking under the pressure