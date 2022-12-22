Lionel Messi Just Usurped An Egg For Most-Liked Instagram Post Of All Time

Football star Lionel Messi beat France and an egg this week to take on two world titles.

After leading Argentina to a dramatic victory in the 2022 World Cup, the sporting icon has now also triumphed over a photo of a brown egg to secure the world’s most-liked Instagram post of all time.

The euphoric image gallery shows Messi and other Argentina players celebrating their win ― the first of Messi’s extraordinary career and the third for the country, which last won in 1986.

“CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!!!!!” the post’s caption begins, meaning “champions of the world.”

The post was liked more than 70 million times in a few days.

Before Messi’s post, the most-liked photo on Instagram was a photo of an egg ― liked more than 57 million times ― from an Instagram account named @world_record_egg.

It was posted in 2019 with the goal of unseating the previous record holder, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who raked in millions of likes when she announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.