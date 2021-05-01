Lionel Richie Got Help From An Unlikely Hollywood Legend Early On

Lionel Richie has unearthed a nugget from the early part of his career with the Commodores.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the singer to name the “first big actor-artist” to help the band gain exposure.

Lionel said it was Debbie Reynolds, the Golden Age star of Singin’ In The Rain and the mother of Carrie Fisher. The presenter could barely contain his surprise.

Lionel recalled: “When we came into town she was the one who said, ‘Oh, my God, you guys are fabulous, I’m gonna show you around to all the people,’ and she took me by the hand and just took me to meet everyone. She was such a sweetheart.”