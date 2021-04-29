At the beginning of 2021, Netflix announced plans to release a new original film every week for the rest of the year. In the four months since then, the streaming service has gifted us family fun with Yes Day, the star-studded superhero parody Thunder Force, domestic drama Malcolm & Marie and Amy Poehler’s coming-of-age comedy Moxie. There has also been acclaimed films like Pieces Of A Woman, The White Tiger and News Of The World, which were all nominated for awards at this year’s Oscars. Netflix has now announced its slate for May, which includes a zombie-fied action thriller, a documentary about a sporting legend and the long-awaited arrival of The Woman In The Window, two years after the film’s trailer first debuted. Here are all the new Netflix films to enjoy in May... Monster (7 May)

DAVID DEVLIN/NETFLIX

Netflix says: Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honour student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Oxygen (12 May)

Shanna Besson

Netflix says: The film tells the story of a young woman, who wakes up in a cryogenic pod. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare. The Woman In The Window (14 May)

Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix Inc.

Netflix says: Confined by her agoraphobia, Anna Fox finds herself keeping tabs on the new family across the street through the windows of her NYC home. After witnessing a brutal crime, secrets begin to unravel and nothing and no one are what they seem. Army Of The Dead (21 May)

CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

Netflix says: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Ghost Lab (26 May)

Netflix

Netflix says: A research experiment about the afterlife goes awry, when Gla and Wee, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes for the first time. The encounter spawns an insatiable binge to find a scientific explanation for ghostly spirits, and to find proof of an afterlife. Their fixation and reckless pursuit of knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that will cost them their friendship, and their loved ones. Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (26 May)

Netflix Baggio

Netflix says: The story of Robert Baggio, one of the best soccer players of all time, including his career highs, triumphs over injuries and discovery of Buddhism. Blue Miracle (27 May)

Carlos Rodriguez Blue Miracle