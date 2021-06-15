Lisa Banes, Gone Girl And Cocktail Actor, Dies Aged 65 After Scooter Hit And Run

Lisa Banes has died at the age of 65 after being struck by a scooter in New York City earlier this month.
The Gone Girl actor was hospitalised with a traumatic brain injury following the hit and run on 4 June.
The star’s rep confirmed she had died on Monday, telling Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.
“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.
“We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”
No arrests have yet been made following the incident.
Reacting to the news, Lias’s friend and singer Jill Sobule shared photos of them together and tweeted: “Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many.”
It was previously reported that the actor had been on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhol and was crossing the road when she was struck by a scooter.
The driver of the scooter fled the scene and is currently being searched for by the NYPD.
Lisa was best known for playing Maybeth Elliott in 2014’s Gone Girl alongside Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. She also starred alongside Tom Cruise in 1988’s Cocktail.
She’s also made many notable TV appearances in the likes of Nashville, The Orville, Masters Of Sex and Royal Pains.