Lisa Banes, Gone Girl And Cocktail Actor, Dies Aged 65 After Scooter Hit And Run

Lisa Banes has died at the age of 65 after being struck by a scooter in New York City earlier this month.

The Gone Girl actor was hospitalised with a traumatic brain injury following the hit and run on 4 June.

The star’s rep confirmed she had died on Monday, telling Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.

“We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”