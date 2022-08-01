Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Pay Sweet Tribute To Lisa Kudrow On Her Birthday

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox paid sweet tribute to their former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow as she celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

The Phoebe Buffay actor turned 59 on Saturday and was celebrated by her pals on social media.

Posting a recent snap of them together, Courteney – best known as Monica Geller in the hit sitcom – used her affectionate nickname for Lisa.

Advertisement

“Happy Birthday loot,” she wrote. “You make everything better. And funnier!”

Jennifer – aka the show’s Rachel Green – shared a GIF of her and Lisa’s characters cheering, writing: “Happy birthday @lisakudrow. I love you.”

She also shared a snap of herself kissing Lisa on the forehead.

Last month, Lisa revealed how she close to telling her son “Fuck you!” after he watched Friends for the first time.

Advertisement

She joked she took offence to Julian Stern’s “demeaning” reaction to the hit sitcom, which he first watched when he was at school.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Lisa revealed he said: “It’s actually really funny and the guys are so funny.”

Lisa, whose character was arguably one of the show’s funniest, was left wounded by the backhanded compliment.