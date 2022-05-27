Jennifer Aniston in the Ellen studio NBC

Jennifer Aniston reflected on the ending of Friends – and the big life changes that came along with it – during an appearance on the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ US talk show.

The Rachel Green actor was the very first guest on the long-running chat show almost two decades ago, so it seemed fitting that she also appear as the interviewee during Ellen’s last instalment when it aired in the US this week.

Over the course of the conversation, the host asked Jen for some advice on how she “dealt with” the end of her own long-running TV series back in 2004.

“The ending of Friends? Well, I got a divorce, and went into therapy,” Jen quipped. “Oh, and then I did a movie called The Break-Up.”

She added: “I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, ‘you know what guys? Let’s make this a completely new chapter’.”

Jennifer Aniston joked she "got a divorce and went into therapy" when Friends came to an end

Jen was, of course, referring to her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The two were married for seven years before they announced their split in January 2005, seven months after the Friends finale aired in the US.

Brad went on to get together with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the film Mr And Mrs Smith, before their eventual break-up in 2016.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston pictured in 2004

Although Friends has now been off the air for 18 years, the show’s popularity has barely waned.

It’s still available to stream on Netflix here in the UK, and last year the cast reunited for a hugely successful one-off special looking back at their highlights of the show.

