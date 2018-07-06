An outbreak of the bacteria listeriosis across Europe has prompted the Food Standards Agency to release a health warning over a huge list of frozen foods provided by the manufacturer Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, some 47 cases have been identified since 8 June and up to nine people have died of the infection, which has prompted 43 products to be recalled from UK supermarkets including Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose and more.

If you’re worried about the infection or which products are affected, we’ve got a full breakdown of what the bacterial infection is, how it can be caught and the measures you can take to protect yourself from it.

What is listeria (listeriosis)?

Listeriosis is a rare bacterial infection found within food that’s caused by the listeria bacteria.

It usually passes on its own, but can cause more serious problems if you’re pregnant or have a weak immune system.

How can you catch listeriosis?

According to the NHS you can catch the infection from many different types of foods, but the main causes are: