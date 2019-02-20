Little Girl 'Ashamed' To Wear Specs Comforted By Parents Sharing Their Kids' Glasses Selfies

All parents know that trying to get children to wear anything they don’t want to wear is like fighting an uphill battle, but what about when they need to see?
James Docherty had a dilemma when his daughter recently got glasses, but wasn’t comfortable wearing them out and about.
“My wee girl has had to get glasses and she feels ashamed wearing them outside the house,” the dad wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of his daughter. “Sure she’s beautiful.”
Even though all adults know children in glasses are adorable (and science even says they are smarter), that doesn’t help when you’re feeling self-conscious in the playground.
Thankfully, Twitter pulled through and loads of parents replied, sharing photographs of their children wearing glasses – and looking totally cool.
Even adults shared their wonderful glasses selfies and sent words of reassurance to Docherty’s daughter.
Oh, and someone posted a photo of their dog wearing specs. Obviously.
Doherty later replied to his original tweet, sharing his surprise at how many people sent photos to reassure his little girl.
“Unbelievable the amount of love and kindness that’s been thrown at this tweet,” he wrote. “You’ve made a wee girl’s day, thank you so much. Hit me right in the feels watching her wee face seeing all the comments by people and kids with glasses on.”
Well done internet.