This Common Christmas Tree Hack Could Land You A £5,000 Fine

’Tis the season for everything good, right? Holly, tinsel, great food, and, uh... legal issues, apparently.



That’s according to Qarrar Somji, director of Witan Solicitors, who shared his legal knowledge with us this festive season.



And it turns out that everything from selling Christmas crackers to opening your flatmate’s gift can have serious legal ramifications, the legal expert says.



One such law involves transporting your Christmas tree from the shop to your home. While many of us opt to strap our festive greenery to the top of our cars when driving home, Witan Solicitors say that in the UK, this can sometimes cause issues (though not always).



“The UK Highway Code states that drivers must ensure that they do not overload their vehicles. Therefore, if you are attempting to strap a seven-foot Christmas tree to your hatchback, be aware that this could lead to points on your licence or a fine of up to £5000,” the experts shared.



“If you are transporting your tree this way, make sure you use a roof rack to ensure that the tree is secured tightly for the journey home,” they add.



So, we thought we’d share three other Christmas laws you might not have known about:

1) It’s illegal to open someone else’s posted present (yes, really)



It makes sense that it’s against the law to open another person’s mail ― so why shouldn’t that apply to gifts, too?



“It is illegal under the Post Services Act 2000 to open, tamper with[,] or delay a parcel that is not addressed to you[,] and doing so could also constitute trespass to goods. So be aware, that opening and eating those chocolates addressed to your partner could, in theory, be against the law!” Witan Solicitors shared. Oof.



2) It’s illegal to sell Christmas crackers to minors



I was pretty shocked when I got asked for ID when buying a cutlery set including steak knives the other day, but the more I think about it, the more it makes sense.



“According to the Pyrotechnic Articles (Safety) Regulations 2015, Christmas crackers are classed as category one fireworks and belong in the same category as sparklers and party poppers,” Witan Solicitors say.



“Therefore, selling them to a minor under the age of twelve can result in an unlimited fine or up to three months in prison” ― better safe than sorry, I guess?



3) You can’t kill or take game birds on Christmas day



OK, it sounds a little outdated, but the law still lives on. ”According to section 3 of the Game Act 1831, it is actually an offence to kill or obtain any game or to use dogs, guns, nets, or other engines or instruments for the purpose of killing or obtaining any game, on a Sunday or Christmas Day,” Witan Solicitors say.



“Common game birds are grouse, partridges, pheasants and quails. So if game is your choice for Christmas lunch, you better make sure you get it in ahead of the big day!”



Then, there are the legal Christmas myths



Not every supposedly illegal Christmas sin is legally legit, Witan Solidictors shared.



For instance, it’s completely legal to place the King’s head on your stamp upside down on your parcel.



It’s also not against the law to keep your Christmas decorations up past a certain date.



While it was illegal one Christmas in 1644 to eat mince pies, this was because the day fell on a government-mandated fasting day, so no food at all was legal to consume.



Some say Oliver Cromwell banned the pies, but while he definitely disapproved of the tasty fare (which were once called ‘tartes of flesh,’ by the way), he never outright banned them.



And with that, Witan Solicitors say they ”would like, in true legal style, to wish you all but in no way guarantee a reasonably Merry Christmas and/or festive period, including but not limited to a reasonably happy New Year.”