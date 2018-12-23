For the second year running, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has celebrated her birthday with a fancy dress party where Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock put some serious effort in.
In keeping with the Icons And Idols theme, the birthday girl herself set the tone by dressing as Diana Ross, in a red, sequinned dress and one of the greatest wigs we’ve ever seen.
Meanwhile, Jesy took the chance to finally dress up as another icon; Geri Halliwell.
Writing on Instagram, she explained: “So, since I was five years old all I’ve ever wanted to be was Ginger Spice.
“She was my ultimate idol because she was bold, fearless and the ultimate girl power pin up.
“My mum took me to Romford Market to get a Union Jack dress but they’d all sold out so I cried the whole way home. Well tonight Matthew, I am Ginger Spice.”
And last (but absolutely not least), Leigh-Anne paid “homage to my queen”, Rihanna:
Their fellow bandmate, Perrie, was not in attendance.
Little Mix’s most recent release, ‘LM5’, peaked at number three in the charts.
Next October, they’ll head out on tour, with stops planned at arenas in cities including London, Newcastle, Belfast and Sheffield.