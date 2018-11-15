Little Mix Own Their Supposed Flaws In Nude Photo-Shoot

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever been called? As four women in the public eye, Little Mix have had their fair share of insults thrown at them over the years, and have decided to make a statement about their supposed “flaws” and all the names they’ve been called. On Wednesday night, they posted a picture to their Instagram showing the band members nude and with natural makeup, with slurs and insults they’d been called inked on their skin.

Some of the words penned on Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy’s bodies include “fat”, “ugly”, “can’t sing”, “talentless”, “slutty”, “stretch marks”, “weak” and “gobby”. They captioned the photo: “Take off all my makeup cos I love what’s under it/ Rub off all your words don’t give a fuck I’m over it / Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this / Finally love me naked / Sexiest when I’m confident.” The lyrics are from their new track ‘Strip’, which will feature on their new album ‘LM5’, set to be released on Friday. In a teaser music video clip for the single, the band members are also shown surrounded by women of different ages, ethnicities and body types, including their mothers.

“Strip is a really special song from LM5, it’s all about standing proud and we wrote it to encourage and empower people to be who they are,” the band wrote. The group also tweeted their statement out from its official account, getting a substantial positive response from fans. One Perrie stan said: “Everyday I aspire to be a better human being and I do it because of you”.

i love you so much. you inspire me so much. everyday it’s a battle to get out of bed and face all the adversities and judgmental people. everyday I aspire to be a better human being and I do it because of you, your music and your voices you’ve used to help so many people. — ً (@perriedelicious) November 14, 2018

Another praised the band’s message, saying “Honestly you’re a big part of the little confidence I have”.

honestly you’re a big part of the little confidence i have, this music video & song already means so much to me & i cannot wait for this. THANK YOU for using ur music to be so inspiring & positive whilst still always giving us bops #STRIP — 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙞 ♡ (@dovelyperrie) November 14, 2018

I love everything about this photo, the words on your body is what people say to you or call you, words that hurt you. But it also shows that they can't hurt you anymore cause you're together❤ nobody can get to you as long as you have each other and you're united❤ love it!! pic.twitter.com/RZqb6erQ5R — Ilse loves Little Mix🌹 (@fangirlIlse) November 14, 2018

I love how confident you guys have all become. you guys are such great role models!! — ♡Hannah♡ (@onelove_grande) November 14, 2018

Im breathless i don’t know what to tweet in front of this masterpiece — kirimixer (@KiriMixer) November 14, 2018

SORRY BUT THIS IS BREAKING MY HEART, TOO SEE HOW MANY HATE YOU RECEIVED. BUT AT THE SAME TIME IT FILLS MY HEART OF HAPPINESS, TO SEE HOW STRONG YOU ARE. — elisa🌹🖤 (@eliloveslm) November 14, 2018

omg. This made me so emotional, you ladies are so phenomenal and inspiring and have had so much shit thrown at you for years and you’ve still come out stronger and even more passionate. You are making such a difference to so many people i hope you see that. ♡ #Strip#LM5 — emily visage ♡ (@leighscabello) November 14, 2018