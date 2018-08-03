A man and woman have been arrested after a toddler was found abandoned on a city street late at night.
Merseyside Police confirmed on Friday that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s had been taken into custody for further questioning after the 18-month-old boy was found on Breckfield Road North, Everton.
Police were called to the road at about 10.30pm on Thursday following concerns for the safety of the boy, “who was seen to be alone”.
The man and woman were detained shortly after officers arrived on the scene.
Merseyside Police said “safeguarding measures” had since been co-ordinated with social services to “ensure the boy’s safety”.