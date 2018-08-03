Google The baby boy was found on Breckfield Road North, Liverpool, at 10.30pm

A man and woman have been arrested after a toddler was found abandoned on a city street late at night.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Friday that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s had been taken into custody for further questioning after the 18-month-old boy was found on Breckfield Road North, Everton.