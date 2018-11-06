Merseyside Police Investigate After Youths 'Put Lit Firework In Homeless Veteran’s Pocket’

Police in Liverpool are investigating an attack on a homeless man, who was targeted by a group of youths who allegedly placed a lit firework in his pocket.

Images on social media appear to show his burnt clothing and red marks on his skin following the incident at around 8.20pm on Lime Street, Liverpool city centre.

Andy Shute, who volunteers for the Paper Cup homeless project in Liverpool, said the victim was a former Army serviceman who said he was targeted by four teenagers.

He told the Press Association: “In the worst case we could be looking at a guy having his leg amputated today.

“As they walked past him one of them said ‘have a sparking good night mate’, and after that he could smell burning and see his jacket was alight.

“He said he had dealt with flash bangs in the army and his leg would’ve been a lot worse were his wallet not in the way.

“It’s appalling what people are prepared to do to get their kicks.”