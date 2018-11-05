An estimated 180,000 workers will be given a pay rise thanks to an increase in the voluntary living wage.

Employers who have signed up to the scheme will raise their hourly pay rates by 25p to £9 outside London and by 35p to £10.55 in the capital.

The Living Wage Foundation said the increases have been largely driven by higher transport costs, private rents and council tax.

More than 4,700 employers have signed up to pay the voluntary living wage to their staff, ranging from football clubs and banks, to universities and retail firms.

Living Wage Foundation director Tess Lanning said: “Responsible businesses know that the government minimum is not enough to live on, and today’s new living wage rates will provide a boost for thousands of workers throughout the UK.

“Employers that pay the real living wage enable their workers to live a life of dignity, supporting them to pay off debts and meet the pressures of rising bills.

“We want to see local councils, universities, football clubs, bus companies and the other major public and private sector employers in every city commit to become real living wage employers.

“When they do, thousands of people get a pay rise, but other local employers also follow their lead.”

The new rates are £2.72 higher than the statutory living wage for London workers and £1.17 higher in other parts of the UK.

The statutory rate will increase to £8.21 an hour next April for workers aged 25 and over.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he will be writing to major sporting and cultural institutions in the capital, urging them to pay the living wage.

He also announced that the London Stadium was the latest to become a living wage employer.