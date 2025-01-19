Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

Liz Truss has gone to America for Donald Trump’s inauguration as president - and the social media reaction is pretty much what you would expect.
The UK’s shortest-serving prime minister donned a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap to pose for a picture in Washington DC.
Posting on X, Truss - who lost her seat at the general election - said: “In DC. The Donald Trump term can’t come soon enough. The West needs it.”
Unfortunately for the former Tory leader, who only lasted 44 days in No. 10 before being ousted by her MPs in the aftermath of her disastrous mini-Budget, her presence across the pond has been widely ridiculed online.
Some pointed out that with her red hat, blue coat and bag, she bore more than a passing resemblance to Paddington Bear.
Others referred to her bizarre decision to send a “cease and desist” lawyer’s letter to Keir Starmer warning him to stop saying that she crashed the economy.
The prime minister hit back last week: “It wasn’t written in green ink but it might as well have been.”
The New European magazine simply said: “Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front.”
Inevitably, the Daily Star’s iconic stunt, in which a humble lettuce lasted longer than Truss’ premiership, also got a mention.
More obscurely, there was even a reference to Scottish band The Proclaimers’ most famous song, “Letter From America”.