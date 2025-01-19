Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

Liz Truss in Washington DC for Trump's inauguration. X

Liz Truss has gone to America for Donald Trump’s inauguration as president - and the social media reaction is pretty much what you would expect.

The UK’s shortest-serving prime minister donned a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap to pose for a picture in Washington DC.

Advertisement

Posting on X, Truss - who lost her seat at the general election - said: “In DC. The Donald Trump term can’t come soon enough. The West needs it.”

In DC. The new @realDonaldTrump term can't come soon enough. The West needs it. pic.twitter.com/mlzJuUPGxt — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 17, 2025

Unfortunately for the former Tory leader, who only lasted 44 days in No. 10 before being ousted by her MPs in the aftermath of her disastrous mini-Budget, her presence across the pond has been widely ridiculed online.

Advertisement

Some pointed out that with her red hat, blue coat and bag, she bore more than a passing resemblance to Paddington Bear.

Why is Liz Truss cosplaying as Paddington? pic.twitter.com/e3STVhZnMQ — Alastair Kocho-Williams (@akochowi) January 17, 2025

Others referred to her bizarre decision to send a “cease and desist” lawyer’s letter to Keir Starmer warning him to stop saying that she crashed the economy.

Advertisement

The prime minister hit back last week: “It wasn’t written in green ink but it might as well have been.”

Can we send her a cease and desist letter, for reputational damage, on behalf of the country? — Alex Andreou (@sturdyalex.bsky.social) 2025-01-17T14:08:01.051Z

The New European magazine simply said: “Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front.”

Advertisement

Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front. https://t.co/01g9bLb74S — The New European - Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) January 17, 2025

Inevitably, the Daily Star’s iconic stunt, in which a humble lettuce lasted longer than Truss’ premiership, also got a mention.

Advertisement

More obscurely, there was even a reference to Scottish band The Proclaimers’ most famous song, “Letter From America”.