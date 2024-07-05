Liz Truss Has Lost Her Seat In Another Stunning Tory Defeat

Liz Truss has lost her Norfolk South West seat Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Liz Truss has sensationally lost her seat in another stunning Tory election defeat.

The former prime minister saw her huge majority of 26,195 wiped out in South West Norfolk by Labour’s Terry Jermy, who won by 630 votes.

It marks an ignominious end to the parliamentary career of Britain’s shortest serving PM.

HuffPost UK revealed earlier this week that Truss was the high-profile Conservative who voters most wanted to see lose their seat.

Advertisement

She looked stunned as she stood on the stage as her result was declared shortly before 7am, and left without making a speech.

BREAKING: Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat in Norfolk South West.



Terry Jermy, for Labour, won the seat with a majority of 630.#GeneralElection2024 https://t.co/xItZsH7tea



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/3o0FubeWnV — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 5, 2024

Truss was first elected as an MP in 2010 and was thought to have one of the safest Tory seats in the country.

Her result came as the Tories suffered their worst ever election performance, losing 247 seats with 12 results still to be declared.

Advertisement