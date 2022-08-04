3 Times Liz Truss Has Insulted People She May Soon Have To Work With

Liz Truss has not held back when discussing other senior politicians Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

Liz Truss has not exactly held her tongue during her campaign to become the next Conservative leader.

Following Wednesday’s Conservative hustings, she has now insulted the first minister of Wales, the first minister of Scotland and the leader of the Opposition.

Advertisement

If the current foreign secretary is successful and elected by the 160,000 Conservative Party members to become the leader, she will become the next prime minister.

That means she’d have to work with the devolved governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, at a time when the Union is already feeling disjointed.

Of course it is not unusual for politicians to lash out at those representing different parties, but her pointed insults have been heavily criticised on Twitter.

Liz Truss says:

First minister of Wales is a “low energy Corbyn”

First Minister of Scotland is an “attention seeker”

Leader of Opposition is a “plastic patriot”

This is the level of debate that we are being subjected to

It’s not childish…because children are better than this — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 3, 2022

Advertisement

Here’s a look at her most scathing insults recently:

1. First minister of Wales

Truss described Mark Drakeford, the leader of the Welsh Labour party, as a “low-energy Corbyn” on Wednesday night during a hustings event in Cardiff.

She said: “The fact is there are too many people in this country who are ashamed of our history, who talk our country down, who say the best days are behind us.

“They are completely wrong. I’m afraid one of them is Mark Drakeford.”

She said the Conservatives would be able to “take on the low energy version of Jeremy Corbyn that is Mark Drakeford” by “delivering for people on the ground”.

This includes building the M4 relief road, a motorway south of Newport which was intended to relieve traffic but which Drakeford pulled out of due to the high cost.

Truss vowed: “I will crack down on his [Drakeford] negativity about Wales and about the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement

2. First minister of Scotland

On Monday, while in Exeter, Truss described Nicola Sturgeon rather unfavourable in her plight to get a second independence referendum over the line.

Pressed over how she would tackle the growing separatist sentiment in Scotland, Truss said: “The best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.”

She added: “I’m sorry, she’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.”

Sturgeon has been trying to get Westminster’s approval to legally hold a second ballot for Scots on whether it should break away from the rest of the UK, but Boris Johnson has repeatedly rejected it as the last independence referendum was in 2014.

Scotland’s first minister has since promised to make the next general election, in 2024, a “de facto referendum”.

There is little love lost between Sturgeon and the Conservative Party already – she and Johnson have exchanged many insults over the years.

Advertisement

3. Leader of Opposition

Truss also dubbed Sir Keir Starmer a “plastic patriot” during her hustings in Cardiff on Wednesday.

This is not the first time she has insulted the Labour leader – last week, she went one step further, and called him a “patronising plastic patriot”.

Beating Labour in the next general election has been one of top policies both Truss and her opponent Rishi Sunak have been championing, although neither have really unpacked what this means.