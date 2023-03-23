Liz Truss Published A New Biog And People Noticed A Major Omission

Liz Truss has been cleared to join the lucrative international speaker circuit. Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss has been cleared by a government watchdog to join the international lecture circuit.

The former prime minister has signed up with Chartwell Speakers after being given the green light by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

She joins the likes of former DUP leader Arlene Foster and ex-National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill in signing up to the highly-rated agency.

But the accompanying biog on Truss’s profile has raised eyebrows for the way it describes her departure from office after just 49 days in the job.

It says she “entered Downing Street with a bold and radical plan to grow the economy and rescue the country from economic stagnation”.

However, she blames “those who wanted to maintain the status quo” for blocking her and forcing her to quit.

“Liz set about implementing her plan for growth, including a raft of tax cuts to kick-start economic growth, deregulation and reforms to boost productivity,” it says.

“However, she faced huge resistance from those who wanted to maintain the status quo and reached the conclusion that she could not deliver the mandate on which she had been elected and therefore stepped down.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that she had completely ignored the disastrous mini-Budget - or “fiscal event” as it was called - delivered by her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

It led to a collapse in the value of the pound, sent interest rates soaring and forced the Bank of England to bail out the UK’s pensions industry.

One said: “Still failing to accept she crashed the economy. Unbelievable.”

Another added: “Truss’ potted history of her historic failure shows politicians all carry taint of Trump these days. It’s all a grand conspiracy, it’s never mistakes they made.”

One person on Twitter said simply: “Well, it’s a take.”

Inevitably, one social media user reminded everyone that Truss had been outlasted in Number 10 by a lettuce - and suggested the popular vegetable become a public speaker instead.

